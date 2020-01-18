Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 34,132 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MDLA opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

