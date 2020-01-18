Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLA. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of MDLA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

