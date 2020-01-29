Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given $10.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $160.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

