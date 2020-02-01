Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.00, approximately 145,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 50,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

The company has a market cap of $169.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

