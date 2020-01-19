Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Trading Down 4.8%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 52,450 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 58,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

