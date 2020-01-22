Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) Shares Down 2.4%

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.13 ($2.22) and last traded at A$3.21 ($2.28), approximately 11,892,445 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.29 ($2.33).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22.

In other Medibank Private news, insider Craig Drummond 867,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th.

Medibank Private Company Profile (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest