Medica Group (LON:MGP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 126 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

MGP stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 154 ($2.03). The stock had a trading volume of 66,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,604. The firm has a market cap of $171.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.69. Medica Group has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

