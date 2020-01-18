Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.35

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$9.35 ($6.63) and last traded at A$9.34 ($6.62), with a volume of 247452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.87 ($6.29).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $609.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Medical Developments International Company Profile (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

