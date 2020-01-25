Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.31

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.31 and traded as low as $4.58. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 189,618 shares trading hands.

DR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medical Facilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.23.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently -130.01%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

