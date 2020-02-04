Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $21.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after buying an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after acquiring an additional 708,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after acquiring an additional 856,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

