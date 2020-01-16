Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Raised to $22.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPW. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

