Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTBC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Medical Transcription Billing stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 78,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,633. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com