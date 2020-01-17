Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Medical Transcription Billing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTBC. ValuEngine lowered Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities started coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Transcription Billing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

