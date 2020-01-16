Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.79, 3,077 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 56,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTBC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,633. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

