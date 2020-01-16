Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.67, 71,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 56,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

