Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.66. Medicure shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 194 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

Medicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

