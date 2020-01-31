Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 37.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $53,113,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 133.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4,753.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 174,829 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 34.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,783,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Medifast by 114.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $96.63. 312,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 97.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?