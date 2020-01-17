Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 36.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.89. 194,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Medifast by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

