MediGene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 4%

MediGene AG (ETR:MDG1) shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.39 ($7.43) and last traded at €6.30 ($7.33), approximately 132,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.06 ($7.05).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.89. The company has a market cap of $150.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.36.

MediGene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

