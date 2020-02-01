Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post $4.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.89 million and the lowest is $2.60 million. Mediwound reported sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $30.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $31.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $19.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 69.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Mediwound stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Mediwound has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 63.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

