Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Sells $54,718.00 in Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 43,924 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $97,072.04.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 52,669 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $117,978.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 13,597 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $29,913.40.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $45,100.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,271 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,582.65.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,696 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $5,931.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,193 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $141,777.23.

On Monday, December 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,162 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $143,055.06.

On Thursday, December 12th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,991 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $17,100.74.

On Monday, December 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 19,721 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $44,372.25.

NYSE MCC opened at $2.19 on Friday. Medley Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 208.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 99.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 69,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the third quarter valued at $800,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Recommended Story: Range Trading