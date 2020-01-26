MEDNAX Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:MD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

MD stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. MEDNAX has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $38.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 126,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

