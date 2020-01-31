MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Receives $27.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

