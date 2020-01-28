MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for MEDNAX in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now anticipates that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:MD opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

