Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.68. Medusa Mining shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,816,924 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Medusa Mining Company Profile (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

