Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will announce sales of $57.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Meet Group posted sales of $52.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year sales of $211.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEET. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of Meet Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $406.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meet Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Meet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

