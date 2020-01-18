Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.71.

MEET stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 1,785,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $405.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 109,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 178,362 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

