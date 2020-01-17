Meet Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MEET)

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 802 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,046% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MEET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of Meet Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 974,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $405.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Meet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Meet Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meet Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?