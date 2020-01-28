MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives C$7.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.85.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks