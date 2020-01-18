MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.59. 1,510,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

