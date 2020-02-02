MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.75.

MEG stock opened at C$6.76 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

