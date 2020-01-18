Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) were down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 30,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 69,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

