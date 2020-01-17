Megaport (ASX:MP1) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.21

Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$11.21 ($7.95) and last traded at A$10.93 ($7.75), with a volume of 246382 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$10.60 ($7.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44.

Megaport Company Profile (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

