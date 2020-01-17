Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading Down 0.6%

Megaport Ltd (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

About Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

