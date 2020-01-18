Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given New GBX 799 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 736 ($9.68) to GBX 799 ($10.51) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target for the company. Investec cut shares of Meggitt to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 606.36 ($7.98).

LON:MGGT traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 697.40 ($9.17). 1,967,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 617.25. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.70. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

