Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $697.80

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 697.80 ($9.18) and last traded at GBX 697.80 ($9.18), with a volume of 8555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694.80 ($9.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 600.64 ($7.90).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 657.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 616.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

