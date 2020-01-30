Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

