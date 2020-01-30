Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.50 ($7.94).

Several research analysts have commented on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Investec lowered Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up previously from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

MGGT traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 678.40 ($8.92). 1,147,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 669.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 626.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

