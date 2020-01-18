MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38, 947,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 490,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.73.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

