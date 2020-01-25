MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading Down 7%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s share price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, 758,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 567,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.73.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 in the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

