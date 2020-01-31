MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes Sells 15,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGTX opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $658.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.20. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

