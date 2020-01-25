MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Sells $176,040.00 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGTX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 762,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 171,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

