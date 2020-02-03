MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

MGTX opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 5,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

