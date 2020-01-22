Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 0.7%

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.47, 23,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 460,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52.

About Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

