Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Trading Down 0.4%

Melco International Development Ltd (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.81, 2,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco International Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Melco International Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds