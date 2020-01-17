Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Melcor REIT has a twelve month low of C$21.80 and a twelve month high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$17.47 million during the quarter.

