Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MLNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 197,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,628. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $267,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading