Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Short Interest Update

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Melinta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16. Melinta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $10.10.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

MLNT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

