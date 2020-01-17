Mellody L. Hobson Acquires 14,600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

