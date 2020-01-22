Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.45 ($3.36).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a PE ratio of -37.62. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.93.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

